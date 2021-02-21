STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr Shanta revolutionised cancer treatment: Naidu

Vice-Prez attends memorial service, lauds oncologist’s achievements

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Dr Shanta V revolutionised the cancer treatment in India almost single-handedly and has left a legacy behind a dedicated team of specialists and professionals,” said Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu, during a virtual memorial service organised on Saturday. 

Speaking at the service held by the Adyar Cancer Institute for the late Dr Shanta, a renowned Indian oncologist and chairperson of the institute, who passed away at the age of 93 in January this year, Naidu said, “I hope that those taking the mantle from Dr Shanta will make this a better institution in the years to come, combining excellence and empathy.”

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the immeasurable achievements of Dr Shanta will be missed. “Dr Shanta  dedicated over 60 years of her life to the treatment of cancer. She was the recipient of many awards nationally and internationally, and a role model for women,” he said. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the loss of Dr Shanta is irreplaceable. “The commitment she had for the growth of the Adyar Cancer Institute was known to all. Her legacy will be preserved,” he said.

The health secretary also recalled the role she played in major initiatives taken by the government for cancer treatment.  V Susheela, sister of Dr Shanta and member-secretary - finance, Cancer Institute, said, “My sister was an embodiment of compassion, care, and commitment. Her memory power was remarkable. She used to remember the names of all her patients.” 

Recalling his moments with Dr Shanta, M Saravanan of AVM studios, said, “During a cancer-awareness program, Dr Shanta had requested me not to show anyone dying of cancer in the movies. She said that people would lose confidence if such scenes are shown. Instead, she suggested  that I show scenes where cancer is curable if diagnosed and treated early.” He further said that he implemented all the changes that Dr Shanta suggested. Many other dignitaries also attended the virtual memorial service and paid their respects to Dr Shanta.

