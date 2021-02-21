Two years on, fee at Government Erode Medical College revised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following protests by students, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday reduced the tuition fees for MBBS and other courses at the Government Erode Medical College in Perundurai.

According to a government order, the revised course fees for MBBS will be Rs 13,610 per year, just like in other government medical colleges.

The students recently staged a protest, stating that it’s been two years since the TN government took over the Perundurai Medical College and Hospital, which was under the Institute of Roads and Transport, but the fees were not revised, due to which they were paying more than Rs 3 lakh per year.