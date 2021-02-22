Despite HC direction, illegal water tapping continues in suburbs

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Madras High Court has directed the State government to take action against illegal water units, there seems to be no end to the menace. The court had directed the government to properly implement the Chennai Metropolitan Area Ground Water (Regulation) Act and directed Collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to maintain a register of the existing wells in their areas mentioned in the schedule to the Act.

Meanwhile, after a brief lull during lockdown, illegal water tapping has returned in city suburbs. Activists claim that illegal water tapping is rampant in localities of Medavakkam such as Babu Nagar and Nila Nagar. “We found many illegal water units pumping out water from public places and questioned them, but it had no effect,” said A Sathik Basha, an activist from Medavakkam.

He added that the Nila Nagar Residents’ Association submitted multiple petitions to the government to stop the illegal activity. Activist David Manohar said he has also raised the issue with Tambaram RDO. “I have shared the information with revenue authorities.

In 2019, we made physical representations to remove illegal borewells and now also we would do the same,” he said. Revenue department officials said they would conduct a field inspection and remove illegal motors.