STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Despite HC direction, illegal water tapping continues in suburbs

Even though the Madras High Court has directed the State government to take action against illegal water units, there seems to be no end to the menace.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Madras High Court has directed the State government to take action against illegal water units, there seems to be no end to the menace. The court had directed the government to properly implement the Chennai Metropolitan Area Ground Water (Regulation) Act and directed Collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to maintain a register of the existing wells in their areas mentioned in the schedule to the Act.

Meanwhile, after a brief lull during lockdown, illegal water tapping has returned in city suburbs. Activists claim that illegal water tapping is rampant in localities of Medavakkam such as Babu Nagar and Nila Nagar. “We found many illegal water units pumping out water from public places and questioned them, but it had no effect,” said A Sathik Basha, an activist from Medavakkam.

He added that the Nila Nagar Residents’ Association submitted multiple petitions to the government to stop the illegal activity. Activist David Manohar said he has also raised the issue with Tambaram RDO. “I have shared the information with revenue authorities.

In 2019, we made physical representations to remove illegal borewells and now also we would do the same,” he said. Revenue department officials said they would conduct a field inspection and remove illegal motors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water tapping Illegal water units
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp