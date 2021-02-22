Lions club honours health and frontline warriors in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lions Club of Chennai Darshan on Sunday honoured healthcare and frontline workers, for their contribution in the fight against Covid-19. They were given awards and citations. Among the 150 who received the honours were doctors, nurses, police and healthcare workers.

Speaking at the function Dr C Anbarasu, President, Lions Club of Chennai Darshan said, “Now, there are vaccines, but healthcare and frontline workers risked their lives when the situation was really tough. Because of their dedicated service, Covid was brought under control.”

The event was organised by the International Association of Lions Clubs and Lions Club of Chennai Darshan. Dr C M K Reddy, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Medical Practitioners Association (TAMPA), Dr K Rajasekar, Deputy Director of Medical Education, Erick Gilbert Jose, Commandant, 97 Rapid Action Force, Avadi, M S Hemalatha, City Medical Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation and others were present during the function.