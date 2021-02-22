STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nobel laureates to address students as IIT Madras's annual tech festival goes online this year

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist, World Health Organization (WHO) and Nobel laureates Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank, and Barry Barish, American physicist, are among the speakers

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will conduct its annual tech festival Shaastra entirely online this year. According to a statement from the institution, several internationally acclaimed speakers will speak as part of the event.

The fest will be held from February 25-28. Several eminent dignitaries are scheduled to address the ‘Spotlight Lecture’ Series, "which brings in some of the most influential people in the world from diverse fields ranging from business magnates and successful entrepreneurs to Nobel laureates," the statement said.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist, World Health Organization (WHO), Nobel laureates Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank, and Barry Barish, American experimental physicist, as well as K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, Space Commission/Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, are among those scheduled to address the students this year.

One of the unique features of Shaastra 2021 will be the creation of a virtual map of the important sites of IIT-M campus where the events usually take place. "This will enable a viewer to virtually walk through a location in IIT-M and provide as close to a real-life experience as possible," the statement said adding that all the events will be available to the public free of cost. The total prize money for the contests will be worth around Rs. 17 lakh.

With the overall theme for Shaastra 2021 being ‘Schrödinger’s Realms,’ IIT Madras students plan to host events that showcase various workshops, hackathons, competitions and Spotlight lectures. Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian will perform on February 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Shaastra
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp