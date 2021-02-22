Scrapturing moments in metal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In line with its vision to make art accessible for all, earlier last year, the Greater Chennai Corporation embarked on a new project Scrap to Sculptures turning discarded automobile-metal junk into aesthetic statues.

Sixteen sculptors made 14 sculptures, tracing the everyday life of human beings and the anatomy of wildlife. The images, which were parked at the Chennai Higher Secondary School, Bharathidasan Street, Thiruvanmiyur, for over a year due to the lockdown, have now been opened for the public at the school’s premises.

“The idea of the exhibition is to promote upcycling, minimise our waste by adding value to discarded items. Soon, the sculptures will perhaps be installed along the Buckingham Canal stretch between Madhya Kailash and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS,” said Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South). The exhibition will be open till March 5 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.