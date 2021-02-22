Three Chennai chain snatchers nabbed near airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a filmy-style chase, three chain snatchers were nabbed after they rammed a barricade near the airport late on Saturday. The dramatic incident played out after three bike-borne men waylaid 27-year-old software engineer Andrew near Palavanthangal Subway. They snatched his 7 gm chain and sped away. End of story, right? Not quite...

AMIT BANDRE

That is when things got interesting. Andrew started tailing them and also called the police control room.

The trio reached the Grand Southern Trunk Road and was heading towards the airport premises. Patrol teams from Meenambakkam and airport police along with traffic patrol teams joined Andrew in the chase.

Inside the airport premises, the suspects sped past the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, airport administration office and staff quarters.

It was smooth sailing until they decided to return to the GST Road. As luck would have it or the lack of it in this case, the driver failed to notice a barricade and rammed it. They were thrown off the vehicle and one of them even ended up in a stormwater drain nearby.

The battered and bruised suspects identified as Puliththevan (22) of Ariyalur district, Imran (28) and Manikandan Ayyavu (26) of Arumbakkam, were nabbed and given first aid before being formally arrested. A video of them being questioned is doing the rounds on social media messaging platforms. The gold chain was retrieved and their two-wheeler seized.