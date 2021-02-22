STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three Chennai chain snatchers nabbed near airport

Waylaid software engineer and policemen chase suspects till the culprits crash into barricade.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a filmy-style chase, three chain snatchers were nabbed after they rammed a barricade near the airport late on Saturday. The dramatic incident played out after three bike-borne men waylaid 27-year-old software engineer Andrew near Palavanthangal Subway. They snatched his 7 gm chain and sped away. End of story, right? Not quite...

AMIT BANDRE

That is when things got interesting. Andrew started tailing them and also called the police control room.
The trio reached the Grand Southern Trunk Road and was heading towards the airport premises. Patrol teams from Meenambakkam and airport police along with traffic patrol teams joined Andrew in the chase.
Inside the airport premises, the suspects sped past the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, airport administration office and staff quarters. 

It was smooth sailing until they decided to return to the GST Road. As luck would have it or the lack of it in this case, the driver failed to notice a barricade and rammed it. They were thrown off the vehicle and one of them even ended up in a stormwater drain nearby.

The battered and bruised suspects identified as Puliththevan (22) of Ariyalur district, Imran (28) and Manikandan Ayyavu (26) of Arumbakkam, were nabbed and given first aid before being formally arrested. A video of them being questioned is doing the rounds on social media messaging platforms. The gold chain was retrieved and their two-wheeler seized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai chain snatcher chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp