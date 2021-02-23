STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kilambakkam bus terminus to open partially before elections

The portion which caters to MTC  buses will be opened now, and the file has been sent to the government.

Work for a mega bus terminus in progress at Kilambakkam on the outskrirts of the city despite stumbling blocks. (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, for which the foundation was laid last year, will open partially before the model code of  conduct comes into force for the Assembly elections.Official source told Express that the bus terminus could open by the end of this month through video-conferencing.

The portion which caters to MTC  buses will be opened now, and the file has been sent to the government. The bus terminus is being built to cater to south-bound buses, and there is also a plan to link it with the Metro linking the airport stretch. It is learnt that the first phase extension from Chennai Airport to  Kilambakkam where the new terminus is proposed is likely to be 16-km stretch along the GST Road. The feasibility study has been completed and the stretch will be an elevated one, said sources.

Meanwhile, it  is learnt that the entire terminus would take at least five to six  months more to get completed. Sources said there were design issues and a committee was formed to look into it. It is learnt that CMDA is mulling on going in for a new technology which will not only complete the work but also cut down cost and also ensure the earlier design doesn’t undergo change.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is planning to change the construction methodology so that the elevation structures are being casted as pre-engineered structure, using structural steel members. The project, which was  expected to be completed before March 2021, was delayed due to  non-availability of migrant workforce following the pandemic. The new terminus once completed is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh  passengers with a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500  two-wheelers. 

