Suspecting wife of having affair, man slits wife's throat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after an argument in Kancheepuram district on Sunday night. According to the police, the accused Ezhumalai (28), a driver by profession, lived with his wife Sasikala (26) and three children aged between 1, 3 and 5. Police said Ezhumalai was addicted to alcohol and used to beat his wife often.

“Recently Ezhumalai grew suspicious that his wife was having an affair and the couple used to fight everyday,” said the police. On Sunday night, Ezhumalai returned home drunk and picked up a quarrel. He later grabbed a kitchen knife and slit her throat. On hearing the cries, neighbours barged in and rushed Sasikala to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.Perunagar police registered a case and later that night Ezhumalai surrendered. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.