STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Valheim: A land of opportunity

The comforting music and the picturesque environment aside, there is one other reason I play Valheim.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It appears that videogame developers are onto us. They have discovered our interest in playing games with a Nordic mythology theme, and noted that references to ‘Odin’ would instantly mean greater concurrent gameplay. This week, I played Valheim. The game is still in Early Access. It is marketed as so: “Valheim! Nordic Mythology: Now in a co-operative, survival edition!” 

A valkyrie throws me onto the centre of a peaceful stone circle. I name my warrior ‘Quofles’ (to intimidate enemies) and strike up a conversation with Hugin the raven. Hugin tells me to do things. I do not really listen to him, because I do not care much for reading in games. Valheim yields to my unspoken request. The environment is filled with symbols and icons that propel me forward. Conversation is redundant. I am lone human in new land. Why use big word when my hammer speak?

Quofles (me), as a lonely human, realizes that she needs to innovate to survive. The map is undiscovered, and the murky forests hold dangerous creatures in them. Warrior need rock, wood, and berry. Sometimes, warrior fight. It would be unavoidable. But the creatures are initially easy to deal with, and they give her craftable items. She realizes night is cold. She makes a torch that keeps her warm. Hugin flies towards her, but as Quofles has adopted the personality of a non- conversational warrior, she pretends to listen till he flies away.

The comforting music and the picturesque environment aside, there is one other reason I play Valheim. The game is omniscient. Let me explain. A thought would pop into my head, like, ‘It would be nice to have mushrooms now’. And then, mushrooms would appear. After this happened several more times, I concluded that life in Valhalla was infinitely better than real life. Not because it was heaven, but because it gave me control over almost everything around me. 

However, the moment I reached this conclusion, the game ceased to meet my expectations. I was hoping for a PS5 to manifest in front of Quofles, which did not happen. The game also did not allow the warrior to nap during the daylight hours.

Although I played solo, I now look forward to a future where I can take my friends on my freshly crafted longboat and find bosses that we will destroy together. I sacrifice all 32 out of 32 of my inventory spaces to rate this game, where I will create many server universes on. TO VALHALLA!

Anusha Ganapathi

@quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp