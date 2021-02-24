STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opening of Theradi Metro station near popular temple in North Chennai to be delayed

The Theradi Metro station is close to the Vadivudai Amman Temple -- which was built during the Pallava period and widely expanded during the Chola period. Thousands of people visit it daily.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work is going on at Theradi Metro station (Express Photo | Shradha A)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opening of Theradi Metro station in the 9-kilometre phase-1 Metro rail extension in North Chennai would be delayed by about five to six months as construction work is still ongoing.

Presently, trains skip past the station, which comes next to Kaladipet and before Thiruvottiyur. "There is a delay in construction of the station and it may take five to six months for it to be completed," an official with CMRL said.

When The New Indian Express visited the elevated station, platforms, safety railings, signages, paintings and most of the designing work too was not completed. While passengers are told that tickets will not be issued for the station, CMRL also makes an announcement that the metro will not stop in Theradi.

With the trains presently going with full strength during peak hours and weekends, CMRL expects the North Chennai line to significantly boost its patronage. Commuters in these north Chennai stations range between 1500 to 2000 a day.

The Theradi Metro station gains significance as it is close to the Vadivudai Amman Temple -- which was built during the Pallava period and widely expanded during the Chola period. Thousands of people visit this temple on a daily basis from various parts of the city and during festivals, people from other states visit the temple too. The temple has also had various mentions in Tamil literature.

The temple celebrates close to 12 festivals a year including Navarathri, Pournami and Shivarathri. Metro officials said that once completed, the station will lead to a massive boost in commuters coming to this temple from other parts of the city.

