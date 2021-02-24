Resume Metro feeder service, say residents near Tambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents around Tambaram and surrounding suburbs want the Metro Rail feeder service to resume operations again. The services were stopped due to the lockdown. Dayanand Krishnan, an activist and resident of Chitlapakkam, who uses the feeder service daily, said that it is high time that the Metro resumes service.

“Close to 60,000 people live in Chitlapakkam and several thousands live in the nearby areas,” said Dayanand. The residents said that feeder service to Chromepet and MEPZ was useful to many commuters and it must be expanded to Hasthinapuram as well, a town with one lakh population.

“I have submitted requests to the previous CMRL MDs and they agreed to expand the feeder line to Hasthinapuram. But no action has been taken,” said Dayanand. Only a few days back, the Metro brought back its share auto feeder services in eight stations. CMRL officials said that 20 share autos have been deployed in these stations and the travel fare would be Rs 10. “We will soon resume feeder services for the route beyond airport,” an official said.