Stepping up for slum care

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctor Mohan Rajan was honoured with the prestigious Warriors of Society award, by Kotak Mahindra Group, for the extraordinary work he managed to do since the start of the pandemic, taking eye

care to rural doorsteps and providing relief to the poor and needy.

While it was apparent that the pandemic brought in plenty of misery to millions in the country, the Covid Slum Relief Project iniatiated by Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust in May 2020 provided relief to many slum dwellers in and around Chennai.

It was this work that was recognised and awarded at the function held at Hotel Savera, Chennai, on February 20. The awardees were selected by the Kotak Mahindra Corporate office in Mumbai.

Care in a package

The Covid Slum Relief project has provided reliefs to around 200 slums in and around Chennai city till date. It has also helped Chennai City Police, Tamil Nadu Camera Man Association, Transgender Association, Corporation, and Sanitary workers, Metro Water Drivers and Cleaners, Golf Caddies

Association, and a few government hospitals.