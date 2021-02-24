STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNIE impact: Pallavaram municipality, TNPCB directed to submit reports on Putheri Lake pollution

Recently, the Pallavaram municipality told the Tribunal that all the garbage in Putheri was removed. Following this, Express wrote a report on how months-old garbage was still floating in the lake.

Published: 24th February 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped in the Putheri lake at Pallavaram- Thoraipakkam radial road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Garbage dumped in the Putheri lake at Pallavaram- Thoraipakkam radial road. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Pallavaram municipality and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file multiple reports regarding the pollution of Putheri Lake, where miscreants had dumped garbage overnight, which engulfed the lake and polluted it fully.

Taking suo motu cognisance of The New Indian Express article titled Months old garbage still floating in Putheri Lake, Judicial Member Justice K Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Saibal Dasgupta, in their order directed the municipality to submit two reports - one on action taken regarding the allegations in the article and another on the progress of the lake restoration by March 17.

The Tribunal also directed the TNPCB to submit a report on water quality of the lake and implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the Pallavaram municipality.

Recently, the Pallavaram municipality had mentioned before the Tribunal that all the garbage in Putheri was removed. Following this, The New Indian Express wrote a report on how months-old garbage was still floating in the lake polluting the water, contrary to the claims of the municipality.

The Tribunal questioned the municipality on reports of garbage still floating in the lake, when the local body had claimed that all the garbage was removed.

The municipality responded saying that it would look into the matter and submit a detailed report regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, in its report said that there were plans to restore Putheri Lake under the Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Project with an amount of Rs 2,000 crore which also involves creating biodiversity parks and trees on the banks of the river to protect it from future encroachments.

The PWD said that a Detailed Project Report has been sent to the government and after getting approval from the World Bank, the project would start.

The New Indian Express had written a series of reports regarding the pollution in Putheri Lake and how encroachers tried to stop the restoration process temporarily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Putheri lake chennai Pallavaram
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp