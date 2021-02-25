STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo doctors use minimally invasive procedure for total knee replacement

Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed a total knee replacement through a minimally invasive procedure on a 66-year-old woman from Mumbai recently.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:38 AM

Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Madhan Thiruvengada, the patient Subhalakshmi, and Apollo Hospitals Group MD Suneeta Reddy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed a total knee replacement through a minimally invasive procedure on a 66-year-old woman from Mumbai recently. Subhalakshmi, the patient, was diagnosed with grade 4 osteoarthritis of knee joint with associated deformity.

When she consulted doctors in Mumbai they suggested total knee replacement, but Covid and postoperative hospital stay postponed her surgery. On Wednesday, Dr Madhan Thiruvengada, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon , Apollo Hospitals told mediapersons, the total replacement was performed through minimally invasive procedure.

The doctor said, this reduced hospital stay, blood loss and physical and psychological stress. “Total knee replacement is a major surgery and normally requires 4-5 days of hospital stay, for continuous monitoring and rehabilitation,” said Dr Madhan. But in the case of Subhalakshmi, the procedure was performed using a unique technique and the patient could walk within three hours post surgery with crutches and climb steps within 16 hours, Dr Madhan added.

The procedure was performed on January 12 and the patient was discharged within 24 hours. Explaining about Subhalakshmi’s condition doctors said, due to age and excessive exertion, the cartilage in her knee joints had completely worn and had become rough, reducing the protective space between bones. Prolonged negligence resulted in friction, which caused pain and her mobility was affected.

Total knee replacement is the only solution for end stage arthritis. For better outcome it is important to do the surgery at the appropriate stage, added Dr Madhan. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, Dr Madhan Thiruvendaga and his team has done a novel procedure on the patient that helped her immensely.

