Cop’s son among 8 arrested for possessing ganja

After investigation, police said that the house had been rented by one M Hari (28) of Chidambaram two months ago on the pretext of running a travel firm.

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police seized 18-kg ganja from a house near Maduravoyal on Tuesday night and arrested eight people, including the son of an SI. Based on a tip-off, a team from Ambattur police district raided a house in Puliampetu which falls under the Anna Nagar police district. 

Police said there were eight men packing ganja in small quantities, which would later be supplied. Among the accused, A Arun (20) from Avadi is the son of an SI. The other accused were identified as D Cheran (22) of Thanjavur, M Sarathkumar (27) of Tiruvarur, K Prasanth (19) of Vandalur, S Ranjith (18) of Chidambaram, K Srinath (21) of Madurai, S Sanjay (20) of Thanjavur and D Jayasurya (24) of Thanjavur.

After investigation, police said that the house had been rented by one M Hari (28) of Chidambaram two months ago on the pretext of running a travel firm. They operated as a team and used to share the contraband brought by Hari from Andhra Pradesh. A hunt has been launched for Hari, who is said to have fled to Andhra Pradesh. A car and a two-wheeler were seized from the accused and all eight men were remanded in judicial custody.

Land grabbers arrested
Chennai: Two men who allegedly grabbed land in Pallikaranai worth `1.5 crore using forged documents and impersonation and tried to build an apartment were arrested by the Central Crime Branch. According to the police, a couple to whom the land belonged were shocked to find construction on the land. Based on their complaint, a case was registered, and S Giriprasad (40) and S Ragu (47) were arrested. Police said that they colluded with three others and transferred the ownership of the land using forged documents. The duo was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday and a hunt has been launched for the remaining accused.

6-vehicle pileup in Poonamallee
Chennai: Traffic was hit for more than an hour in Poonamallee on Wednesday morning after a pileup involving six vehicles. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to the police, at around 10 am, near a petrol bunk alongside Chembarambakkam lake, a car hit a sudden brake, which led to the accident. “Two cars, a mini truck, a van, an autorickshaw and a motorbike were involved in the mishap,” said a police officer.

Man who set wife on fire succumbs to burns
Chennai: A 48-year-old man who allegedly set his wife on fire in Chengalpattu succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. Parthiban had set his wife on fire while she was asleep. Their daughter who tried to save her, and Parthiban who tried to save the daughter also suffered burns. Parthiban who was shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

