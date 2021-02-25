Destiny’s daring daughter

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: In 1978, sitting amid lush green fields in Kidakuzhi — a quaint village in Sivaganga district and munching on freshlyharvested sugarcane, an eight-year-old girl was suddenly creatively inspired. Weaving words to describe the picturesque views around her with a folksy tune, unaware where life was going to lead her, she playfully sang: “Kidakuzhi yen ooru, Mariyammal yen peru…”. Forty- two years later, the name and the fruity voice has transcended the meadows and ponds of her town and travelled to places far and wide.

On February 18, the makers of Dhanush-starrer ‘Karnan’ released the movie’s first single Kandaa Vara Sollunga — an intense, high-octane folk song penned by director Mari Selvaraj, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and featuring 50-year-old Mariyammal along with the stirring beats by parai artistes. Little did the singer know that it would make her an overnight sensation. Since its release, the song on YouTube, under Think Music India’s channel, has received over 7.7 million views.

“Ennale nambave mudiyale (I am in disbelief). It all feels like a dream. Hope has been an elusive concept in my life. However, this song has changed my state of mind and my life. I feel alive now,” smiles Mariyammal, seated in her house in Taramani. The singer’s 11-yearold grandson looks at her lovingly and smiles. “Ammachi has done an amazing job. On the day of the lyric video’s release, we streamed it at a music studio here. ‘Summa adhirichu’! I even accompanied her to the shoot. We are all proud of her,” he shares.

A dedication

Mariyammal lets out a stifled laugh and breaks into a ‘gramiya padal’ (folk song) about the plight of farmers, tapping her hands on the floor for rhythm. The bright red tassels that lace her parrot-green drape sway as she moves, and as the song reaches a crescendo, her honeyed voice almost quivers. “My late husband a farmer and folk artiste wrote this song. He was my aasan (mentor). I wanted to start talking about my journey only after remembering him and seeking his blessings. During his lifetime, he didn’t receive due recognition.

I dedicate the praises that I have been receiving to him and to the many folk artistes who have come and gone,” she says, almost tearing up. Born in a low-income agrarian family, Mariyammal never dared to dream in her formative years. However, when encouraged by her father to sing, she found her calling in the arts. “Ours is a very small town and my exposure to music, singing and arts was through street plays and the Olichitram that used to be played through the kuzha speakers in our village. I grew up listening to men and women singing gramiya naatupura padalgal in the fields about kinship, dowry, freedom, brotherhood, nature, marriage and whatnots.

They used to sing these songs even while taking a bath in the kolam (pond) and while driving animals to the shed. I observed them and slowly trained myself to sing. I knew that this was my path,” opens up the artiste. However, with no financial back-up or support in the field, to climb up a stage and claim a place for herself always seemed like an intangible, far-fetched dream for a young Mariyammal. But, a believer of destiny, her prayers were answered when news of her interest and talent in singing reached the ears of Kottachami, the owner of a folk arts troupe, she says.

“He took me under his wings, mentored me, taught me the nuances of singing, introduced me to concepts like ragam and thalam and made me a professional folk singer. I was hardly 14-15 years old when I first sang on stage. I fell in love with the experience, and the man who opened my eyes to these new possibilities. He did too! I was 16 when I got married to him and then started a long journey — of building a music troupe together, touring cities and performing. Once, we even went to Singapore to perform folk music,” she beams, reminiscing the sunnier days of her life.

For decades, folk artistes have been waiting to get their due. “It doesn’t matter how talented you are or how good your voice is. Folk artistes always have had to struggle to earn a name and carve a space for themselves. We did too but that never stopped us from performing. But, when my husband passed away three years ago and due to certain health complications, I had to get a hysterectomy done, my entire life reeled in front of me. I drifted into an abyss. I stopped singing and performing for a while,” she shares. This was until earlier last year, when she received a call from director Mari.

A chance in cinema

“Pariyerum Perumal director pesren ma. Can you sing a song in my upcoming movie?’ he asked. I was struck by a myriad of emotions. I had several thoughts in my mind. But, my heart said this was the chance I was waiting for all these years. I readily agreed. The recording took place in 2020 right before the lockdown. It was an amazing experience to interact with Mari sir and Santhosh sir. To sing in cinema has always been a dream and I was living it. But, when the pandemic broke, I knew there will be delays in the song getting released. I cursed my luck.

As months passed, like several folk artistes in the country, we too were challenged by the pandemic and lockdown. My daughter Lakshmi is a folk singer too and with no shows to supplement all our needs, we struggled. But, we somehow managed to tide through time. Over the past year, I consciously didn’t think much about the song because of how in the past, luck hasn’t favoured me,” she says bleakly. But, in a few seconds, her eyes, like her golden ‘thongattan’, sparkle. On February 10, Mariyammal received a call from the Filmfare Award recipient. “Mari sir called and asked if I will be able to step out the next day for a shoot. I thought they wanted to record the song.

But, he said, ‘You wanted to show your talent and your face to the world, right? Shooting ku vange ma. I was puzzled but immediately agreed. I do not know about music videos. The only videos that we used to shoot were of the ones that we performed on stage. On February 11, I experienced life from a different perspective.

The director picked a tasteful sari for me to wear, cameras and lights dotted the venue and Santhosh sir was guiding me through the shoot and there was the deep sound of parai, reminding me of my entire journey. While I was asked to only lip dub for the song, I sang the entire song when the cameras rolled. I trembled in nervousness and excitement, but my heart was filled with joy and happiness. My hope and confidence were recharged,” recalls the singer.

When the video released, Mariyammal was overcome by deep gratitude for the creatives who picked her voice for the song; she turned more aware of the blessings in her life. “I see Mari sir and Santhosh sir as a godsend. Moreover, I have a family, especially my daughter, who support me no matter what. My daughter was tearyeyed when she saw the video. She is the one person who has seen my struggles from close quarters and she knew this meant the world to me,” she shares.

Hope in tunes

In an earlier interview with an online portal, when Mariyammal shared her eagerness to meet the star of the movie, Dhanush, the news spread fast and reached the ears of the internationally- acclaimed actor. “A few days ago, he called me and I immediately recognised his voice. He said that I had sung wonderfully and that my voice was reverberating across the world. Odamba pathukonge ma, vela mudichutu ungale meet panren-nu sonnaru. Such kind gestures show the nature of a person. I have been in awe of his skills, talent and the respect he has for fellow humans from the time he debuted in films.

I have been a fan of his father’s films for years as it deals with themes around rural life. It was an honour for me, a simple folk artiste from a small village, to talk to him,” she smiles. Over the past week, the debut playback singer has been receiving incessant calls from young folk artistes from across the state. She has turned into a beacon of hope for those from her ilk. “Those who call have been tearing up, in joy, for what I’ve achieved and some in hope that they too will get such chances in the future.

While there are folk artistes who have made it big in the mainstream space, there is still a majority who are struggling to find an opportunity to shine. The pandemic has only made their plight worse. I hope more directors identify talents from our soil, folk arts, and the artistes receive wide recognition and are celebrated. As for me, I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity. I am 50 and it is only now that people know me as an artiste. A new beat seems to be leading me and I am going to start living my life again but with a fresh tune,” she shares, breaking into a performance of the song, which perhaps has rewritten her life Kandaa Vara Sollunga.

