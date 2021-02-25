STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGT seeks reports on Putheri lake pollution

Municipality, TNPCB asked for reports on lake where miscreants dumped garbage, engulfing the entire waterbody

Published: 25th February 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped in the Putheri lake at Pallavaram- Thoraipakkam radial road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Garbage dumped in the Putheri lake at Pallavaram- Thoraipakkam radial road. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pallavaram Municipality and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file multiple reports regarding pollution of Putheri Lake, where miscreants had dumped garbage overnight, engulfed the entire lake.

Taking suo moto cognisance of an Express report that was published on February 10, judicial member, Justice K Ramakrishnan, and expert member, Saibal Dasgupta, in their order, directed the Municipality to submit two reports -- one on the action taken regarding the allegations and the other on the progress of restoring the lake -- by March 17.

The Tribunal also directed the TNPCB to submit a report on the lake’s water quality and implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in Pallavaram Municipality. Recently, the Municipality had mentioned before the Tribunal that all the garbage in Putheri were removed.

The Tribunal, now questioned the Municipality on how there were reports of garbage still floating in the lake, when the local body had claimed that all garbage had been removed. The Municipality responded that it would look into the matter and submit a detailed report regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, in its report, said that there were plans to restore Putheri Lake under the the Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Project, with an amount of Rs 2,000 crore, which also involves creating biodiversity parks and trees on the banks of the river to protect it from future encroachments. The PWD said that a Detailed Project Report has been sent to the government and after getting approval from the World Bank, the project would start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Putheri lake NGT Pollution
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp