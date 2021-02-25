NGT seeks reports on Putheri lake pollution

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pallavaram Municipality and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file multiple reports regarding pollution of Putheri Lake, where miscreants had dumped garbage overnight, engulfed the entire lake.

Taking suo moto cognisance of an Express report that was published on February 10, judicial member, Justice K Ramakrishnan, and expert member, Saibal Dasgupta, in their order, directed the Municipality to submit two reports -- one on the action taken regarding the allegations and the other on the progress of restoring the lake -- by March 17.

The Tribunal also directed the TNPCB to submit a report on the lake’s water quality and implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in Pallavaram Municipality. Recently, the Municipality had mentioned before the Tribunal that all the garbage in Putheri were removed.

The Tribunal, now questioned the Municipality on how there were reports of garbage still floating in the lake, when the local body had claimed that all garbage had been removed. The Municipality responded that it would look into the matter and submit a detailed report regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, in its report, said that there were plans to restore Putheri Lake under the the Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Project, with an amount of Rs 2,000 crore, which also involves creating biodiversity parks and trees on the banks of the river to protect it from future encroachments. The PWD said that a Detailed Project Report has been sent to the government and after getting approval from the World Bank, the project would start.