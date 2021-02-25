STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trustpuram ground to get auditorium, gallery

One of the major projects, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore is being undertaken at Corporation ground in Trustpuram.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of auditorium at Trustpuram ground underway | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a span of six months, 26 Corporation playgrounds in the city are set to get a facelift. While auditorium, gym equipment and multi purpose playgrounds are being constructed, improvement of current facilities are being taken up in the other areas. One of the major projects, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore is being undertaken at Corporation ground in Trustpuram.

The playground situated on 1st Main Road will soon get an auditorium and seating gallery. “Since Zonal level competitions are being conducted at the ground, we are constructing an auditorium in the premises for prize distribution. Also, a seating gallery accommodating 150 people is being constructed,” said corporation official.

Similarly, Semmenchery will soon get a multipurpose play ground at Majestic layout. The official said the project is undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 379 lakh. Also, in Nehru Nagar ground in Zone 8 (Anna Nagar), a children’s play field is being constructed. The facility is also being provided with open gym, play equipment and compound wall is being reconstructed.

“Apart from this, an indoor badminton court has been proposed at Higher Secondary school in Chinnamalai and at the vacant land in May Day playground, Mayor Kabalamoorthi Salai in Chintadripet,” said the official.

Meanwhile, formation of a futsal court, construction of gym and other improvement works will take place at Asirvathapuram playground in Royapuram zone at an estimated cost of Rs 180 lakh. New playgrounds have been planned at Kannapparthidal, Teeds Garden First Street, KP Park, TNS CB, Annai Sathya Nagar and Lime Kiln Road.

