Sathangadu Iron & Steel Market to get makeover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market is likely to get a Rs 848 lakh facelift after 20 years. The market, which had been battling litigations for years, had not been maintained properly due to a shortage of funds. Its only source of income is the monthly maintenance charges collected from allottees, and vehicle-entry fees, which aren’t enough to repair the damaged roads, official sources said.

During Cyclone Vardah in 2016 and Cyclone Nivar in 2020, the roads and other infrastructure were severely damaged. Following this, Rs 848 lakh was sought from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) fund to ensure hassle-free functioning of the market.

Customers hesitate to visit the market due to the poor state of the roads, inconsistent water supply, inadequate street lights, parking space and other amenities, a trader said, highlighting how this has impacted their business. The problems were pointed out to the authorities, the traders added.

The water supply pipeline and motor pumps are rusted. The auto workshop is damaged and so are the culverts at the entrance, the trader said.Official sources said the CMDA authority has cleared the file and tenders have been called for the project.