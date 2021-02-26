STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sathangadu Iron & Steel Market to get makeover

The Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market is likely to get a Rs 848 lakh facelift after 20 years.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market is likely to get a Rs 848 lakh facelift after 20 years. The market, which had been battling litigations for years, had not been maintained properly due to a shortage of funds. Its only source of income is the monthly maintenance charges collected from allottees, and vehicle-entry fees, which aren’t enough to repair the damaged roads, official sources said.

During Cyclone Vardah in 2016 and Cyclone Nivar in 2020, the roads and other infrastructure were severely damaged. Following this, Rs 848 lakh was sought from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) fund to ensure hassle-free functioning of the market.

Customers hesitate to visit the market due to the poor state of the roads, inconsistent water supply, inadequate street lights, parking space and other amenities, a trader said, highlighting how this has impacted their business. The problems were pointed out to the authorities, the traders added.

The water supply pipeline and motor pumps are rusted. The auto workshop is damaged and so are the culverts at the entrance, the trader said.Official sources said the CMDA authority has cleared the file and tenders have been called for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp