Duo barges into home, hacks woman to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two unidentified persons attacked a mother-daughter duo in their house in Aminjikarai around noon on Friday. According to police, the incident happened when 47-year-old Jayanthi, a homemaker, and her 25-year-old daughter Monika, working in IT industry, were in their first-floor house on Vellala Street.

Two bike borne persons arrived at the residence, hacked Jayanthi with a knife, police said, adding that Monika who came to her mother’s rescue was also attacked. As the victims raised an alarm, the duo fled before the arrival of neighbours, who rushed the women to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Police said that while Jayanthi died around 2 pm, Monika, who sustained serious injuries, is not critical. Based on a complaint, the Aminjikarai police have registered a case.