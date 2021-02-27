STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online fraud: Cyber cops recover lost money

The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police has managed to retrieve money lost by two people through online phishing calls, in the last few days.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police has managed to retrieve money lost by two people through online phishing calls, in the last few days. According to police, a 38-year-old man from Pudupet was lured by fraudsters who made him believe he would get bonus points.

He disclosed his credit card number and OTP only to find later that an online transaction of Rs 87,631 was done through his card. Based on his complaint, the Triplicane cyber team followed digital footprints and found that the money was transferred to certain digital wallets.

The team, retrieved Rs 57,081 and returned it to the victim. In the second case, the victim, a resident of Ambattur, was lured by an offer of increased credit limit for his credit card. He, too, gave his card details and OTP, and was conned of Rs 78,480. Sleuths managed to retrieve the entire amount.

Money trail
