STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Perumbakkam TNSCB residents spend Rs 85,000, set up CCTV cameras

This was done because there have been several security issues at Perumbakkam ever since they were relocated there, said Thyagarajan, a resident.

Published: 28th February 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

The residents spent Rs 85,000 to set up the CCTV cameras.

The residents spent Rs 85,000 to set up the CCTV cameras. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Relocated residents of the Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements have installed CCTV cameras in their apartment to monitor and reduce crimes in the neighbourhood. In a first, about 65 families in the 29th block of the tenements set up CCTV cameras on all seven floors and at the parking lot.

This was done because there have been several security issues at Perumbakkam ever since they were relocated there, said Thyagarajan, a resident. “The cameras were funded by the families here to make ours a better building,” he added.

Thyagarajan explained that bike thefts were common in the tenements. “My expensive Honda Unicorn was stolen recently. A few other bikes were also stolen. Instances of houses being broken into, and jewels and sarees being stolen have also been reported,” he said.

The residents spent Rs 85,000 to set up the CCTV cameras. The building has 95 houses, and only 65 are occupied so far. Each of the families that live there contributed towards the expense. Venkatakrishnan G, another resident, said even the police camera set up on the road near the tenements doesn’t work.

“So we had to set up our own. People have a bad perception about our tenements but we will ensure it changes and becomes like any other apartment in the city,” he asserted. Residents said there is only one police booth for the 18,000 families that reside here, and hence, CCTVs are important.

When Express asked if the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) would take a cue from this and set up CCTV cameras at the rest of the blocks in the tenements, officials said, “There is no budget for this. The residents have made a good effort. We will see if we can do such things with help from NGOs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam TNSCB
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp