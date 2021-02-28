Perumbakkam TNSCB residents spend Rs 85k, set up CCTV cams

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Relocated residents of the Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements have installed CCTV cameras in their apartment to monitor and reduce crimes in the neighbourhood. In a first, about 65 families in the 29th block of the tenements set up CCTV cameras on all seven floors and at the parking lot.

This was done because there have been several security issues at Perumbakkam ever since they were relocated there, said Thyagarajan, a resident. “The cameras were funded by the families here to make ours a better building,” he added.

Thyagarajan explained that bike thefts were common in the tenements. “My expensive Honda Unicorn was stolen recently. A few other bikes were also stolen. Instances of houses being broken into, and jewels and sarees being stolen have also been reported,” he said.

The residents spent `85,000 to set up the CCTV cameras. The building has 95 houses, and only 65 are occupied so far. Each of the families that live there contributed towards the expense. Venkatakrishnan G, another resident, said even the police camera set up on the road near the tenements doesn’t work.

“So we had to set up our own. People have a bad perception about our tenements but we will ensure it changes and becomes like any other apartment in the city,” he asserted. Residents said there is only one police booth for the 18,000 families that reside here, and hence, CCTVs are important.

When Express asked if the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) would take a cue from this and set up CCTV cameras at the rest of the blocks in the tenements, officials said, “There is no budget for this. The residents have made a good effort. We will see if we can do such things with help from NGOs.”