President, CM Medals accorded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The President’s Medals and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals were awarded to over 220 personnel from the police, fire and rescue services, and prison departments in recognition of their services on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan presided over the medal parade and presented the President of India Medals, Union Home Minister’s Medals and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals to officers and personnel of the police, vigilance and anti-corruption, fire and rescue services, and prisons departments during the event at Rajarathinam Stadium.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home SK Prabakar, Director General of Police and Head of Police Force JK Tripathy and other top officers were present on the occasion.