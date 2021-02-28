STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test driver steals new car, rents it to travel agency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old driver from a car-manufacturing unit was arrested on Saturday, after he allegedly escaped with a new car and rented it to a travel agency. According to police, the accused, Subramani lived in Mahindra World City, and used to test drive new cars every day.

On Friday, while checking the number of newly-manufactured cars, the management noticed one was missing. They checked CCTV footage and found that Subramani had taken it for a test drive a few weeks ago but returned walking. 

Since he did not turn up for work in the last two days and did not return calls, the management lodged a complaint, the police arrested Subramani from his hideout in AP. When interrogated, Subramani revealed that when he took the car for a test drive, he made a duplicate key, which he returned to the office, while he kept the original and escaped with the car on his way home. The police said Subramani rented the car to a travel agency with forged documents and a fake number plate. He was arrested and the car recovered.

