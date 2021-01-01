Man cheats pawnbrokers, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man, aged around 25 years, has been arrested for conning pawnbrokers by selling them gold-plated coins. The police said that on December 5, the accused, Balaji, sold 12 g of gold-plated coins and took Rs 25,500 from a pawnbroking shop on Eldams Road.

On December 16 and 25, he targeted two shops in the locality and took Rs 27,000 from each. The pawnbrokers association shared pictures of the accused on their WhatsApp group and nabbed the suspect from Eldams Road, the police said. The Teynampet police said the man was handed over to them.

An investigation revealed the man had committed similar crimes in various localities, including Kodungaiyur, the police said, adding that they are delving into how the suspect got access to gold-plated dollars. Balaji was remanded on Thursday morning.