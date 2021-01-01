Starting with a clean slate not possible, but let’s get a head start...

By Express News Service

Bidding adieu to 2020 won’t be such a hard thing to do. The pandemic that ravaged the world has still not gone away as we get used to the new normal. Express looks at what Tamil Nadu can expect in the new year...

Politics: Ideological battle

With the Assembly elections just months away, 2021 is all set to determine the State’s political discourse for the next five years. Also, the absence of Dravidian stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa would put to test the trust of people in the parties, minus the much loved late leaders.

Also some recent national issues like anti-Hindi imposition, rights of States and reservation, have made Dravidian themes more relevant. For the DMK led by MK Stalin, it is almost a ‘do or die’ battle since the party has been out of power for the last 10 years. For AIADMK, the tasks will be to tackle anti-incumbency sentiments and issues with its allies, including BJP, which is trying to get more assertive.

Education: Digital medium is here to stay

With the contagion spilling over to 2021, the year is likely to be a milestone year for the education sector. The year may witness convergence of shut classrooms and the National Educational Policy’s digital push, ultimately propelling the sector to be tech-savvy.

The EdTech sector in the State may continue to grow with online certificate courses gaining more demand. National institutions like the IITs are already offering certificate courses for online or digitally skilled graduates catering to the needs of the market.

Meanwhile, students with poor economic background struggle to keep pace with the changes, and are urging the government to ensure more accessible education facilities. The State board exams are likely to be held early in the year, due to the Assembly elections. While private school students have already taken online exams, those from public school await training from authorities.

Precautions: Unmasking will have to wait

All things considered, we cannot afford to let our guard down against the pandemic just yet. Vaccine roll-out may begin soon, but the general public will receive them only after health workers, frontline workers, elderly, those with co-morbidities and other vulnerable groups get them.

Also, though our foe has upgraded (the new strain in UK), our combat weapons remain the same. Add to this, the plethora of fake news circulating on social media, and unique challenges election process would pose before the government. Last year, TN lost over 12,000 people to Covid. Precautions have to be followed at any cost this year.

New age tech to dominate economy

Work from home culture is likely to continue and the digital economy may slowly replace the brick and mortar business. With corporate companies now only opting for virtual meetings, the office culture may change further. New age technologies like AI, blockchain and 3-D printing are expected to take off. The aviation and tourism sectors expect government packages to help them recover.

TN could witness inflow of more investments, as the comprehensive portal under ease of doing business will be unveiled soon. Chennai Metro’s second phase will take off and the new bus terminal in Kilambakkam will take shape. And, there is also hope for a second airport for Chennai.

(Text: C Shivakumar, B Anbuselvan, Sinduja Jane and Sushmitha Ramakrishnan)