STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Starting with a clean slate not possible, but let’s get a head start...

Bidding adieu to 2020 won’t be such a hard thing to do. The pandemic that ravaged the world has still not gone away as we get used to the new normal.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

Bidding adieu to 2020 won’t be such a hard thing to do. The pandemic that ravaged the world has still not gone away as we get used to the new normal. Express looks at what Tamil Nadu can expect in the new year...

Politics: Ideological battle
With the Assembly elections just months away, 2021 is all set to determine the State’s political discourse for the next five years. Also, the absence of Dravidian stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa would put to test the trust of people in the parties, minus the much loved late leaders. 

Also some recent national issues like anti-Hindi imposition, rights of States and reservation, have made Dravidian themes more relevant. For the DMK led by MK Stalin, it is almost a ‘do or die’ battle since the party has been out of power for the last 10 years. For AIADMK, the tasks will be to tackle anti-incumbency sentiments and issues with its allies, including BJP, which is trying to get more assertive.

Education: Digital medium is here to stay
With the contagion spilling over to 2021, the year is likely to be a milestone year for the education sector. The year may witness convergence of shut classrooms and the National Educational Policy’s digital push, ultimately propelling the sector to be tech-savvy.

The EdTech sector in the State may continue to grow with online certificate courses gaining more demand. National institutions like the IITs are already offering certificate courses for online or digitally skilled graduates catering to the needs of the market.

Meanwhile, students with poor economic background struggle to keep pace with the changes, and are urging the government to ensure more accessible education facilities. The State board exams are likely to be held early in the year, due to the Assembly elections. While private school students have already taken online exams, those from public school await training from authorities.

Precautions: Unmasking will have to wait
All things considered, we cannot afford to let our guard down against the pandemic just yet. Vaccine roll-out may begin soon, but the general public will receive them only after health workers, frontline workers, elderly, those with co-morbidities and other vulnerable groups get them.

Also, though our foe has upgraded (the new strain in UK), our combat weapons remain the same. Add to this, the plethora of fake news circulating on social media, and unique challenges election process would pose before the government. Last year, TN lost over 12,000 people to Covid. Precautions have to be followed at any cost this year. 

New age tech to dominate economy
Work from home culture is likely to continue and the digital economy may slowly replace the brick and mortar business. With corporate companies now only opting for virtual meetings, the office culture may change further. New age technologies like AI, blockchain and 3-D printing are expected to take off. The aviation and tourism sectors expect government packages to help them recover.

TN could witness inflow of more investments, as the comprehensive portal under ease of doing business will be unveiled soon. Chennai Metro’s second phase will take off and the new bus terminal in Kilambakkam will take shape. And, there is also hope for a second airport for Chennai.

(Text: C Shivakumar, B Anbuselvan, Sinduja Jane and Sushmitha Ramakrishnan)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp