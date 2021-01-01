Two patients walk out of RGGGH after over three months of treatment

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) successfully treated two Covid-19 patients, who recovered after 103 and 95 days of treatment respectively. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the patients as they were discharged on Thursday and wished them good health with bouquets. Dhanapal (45) was admitted on September 18 with fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

His scan showed he had 95 per cent lung infection. He was on oxygen support and in the ICU for 62 days and on oxygen support alone for 40 days, a press release said. Dhanapal was discharged after 103 days of treatment at the hospital.

Similarly, Karthick (37) was admitted on September 25 with the same symptoms. His scan showed 75 per cent lung infection and he was on oxygen support. The patient was in ICU for 45 days and after 95 day of treatment, he improved and got discharged.

The patients were treated with Remdesivir and other drugs, along with oxygen support. They showed improvement after over three months of treatment. The patients had also developed pneumothorax, a condition when air leaks into space between lungs and chest wall and were treated for that.

