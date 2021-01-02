A virtual kutcheri for Carnatic music rasikas to ring in the New Year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every concert in the Madras Music Academy is special because of the rich history of the institution. While performing in front of an empty hall may have been a different experience, the aura that the stage carries is still intact,” shared vocalist Bharat Sundar, who performed on Wednesday evening as part of Madras Music Academy’s (MMA) 94th Annual Concerts.

Accompanied by R Raghul (violin) and R Sivaraman (mridangam), the Carnatic vocalist rendered musical compositions such as Satre vilagi by Gopalakrishna Bharathi - Nandanar Charithram, Dinamani vamsa in ragam Harikamboji by Thyagaraja, and Poonkuyil koovum by Kalki R Krishnamurthy. “Digital rasikas have been praising me for the well-presented concert. I had to keep in mind the attention span of the audience and present my songs in a crisp manner. This year has been a test run for artistes in the online space. We will have to wait and watch how things change in the new year,” said Bharat.

M Ananthanarayanan (veena) accompanied by Akshay Ananthapadmanabhan (mridangam), and a violin duet by Sangita Kalanidhi A Kanyakumari and Nishanth Chandran accompanied by K Prasad (mridangam) and Bhagyalakshmi M Krishna (morsing), too were part of the concert.

The eighth and last day of the event on Thursday featured performances by Carnatic vocalist Sunil R Gargyan accompanied by Madurai M Vijaya Ganesh (violin) and Srivanchiam R Sriram (mridangam) and vocalist R Gayatri accompanied by M Rajeev (violin), Poongulam Subramaniam (mridangam) and Chandrasekhara Sharma (ghatam).

This was followed by the valedictory event. Summarising the legacy of MMA’s annual concerts, Srikanth, secretary of MMA said, “It was in 1929 that the Academy had its first annual celebration in the Senate Hall. Then it was moved to the Ripon Building, the Funnels Garden at General Patters road, Lodd Govinddo’s Garden at General Patters Road, Old Woodlands Hotel at Westcott Road, Rasika Ranjini Sabha, PS High School and more in the subsequent years. It was in 1962 that this auditorium was constructed. Despite its frequent venue changes, it has never missed organising its annual concerts since 1928. We continued the unbroken tradition this year too and made it a virtual one for rasikas globally.”