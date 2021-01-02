Chembarambakkam surplus water to be stored at stone quarry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State government has proposed to construct a check-dam and a cut-and-cover channel to store surplus water from the Chembarambakkam lake in a nearby stone quarry. Presently, the excess water from the lake enters the quarry in Sikkarayapuram at a maximum rate of 50 cusecs through the Manapakkam Channel.

Excess water from Chembarambakkam could be discharged into the quarry pit in case of heavy rains as it has a storage capacity of 500 Million Cubic Feet (Mcft). Currently, only one-fifth of this is utilised. Hence, the government has planned to construct a check-dam at Kavanur village and a 3.8-km-long channel, with a capacity to carry 500 cusecs of water, to discharge excess water into the pit.

Another `66 crore has been sanctioned to widen the Adyar (up to 120 metres) in the downstream part of Chembarambakam confluence point so that water gets discharged faster. Around 25 acres of land need to be acquired for this project. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other officials inspected these works on Thursday.