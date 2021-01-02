Chennai Metro patronage rises fourfold after reopening as COVID-19 fears ease

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the lockdown being relaxed further every month since September, the Chennai Metro has seen an increase in patronage.

This may come as a boon for the Metro, which is set to inaugurate the brand new nine-kilometre phase-1 extension from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar in north Chennai soon.

Due to fears over COVID-19, officials were earlier reluctant to comment on the patronage expected in the north Chennai section once the line opened.

However, data from the CMRL shows that after the lockdown was continuously being relaxed, its patronage quadrupled after it reopened in September.

In September, about 3.60 lakh passengers took the Metro while it rose to 12.30 lakh in December. A total of 31.52 lakh passengers have travelled in the Metro since it reopened.

CMRL officials said the boost in patronage gives hope of a rousing welcome, once the north Chennai line opens. “Since this would connect important stretches such as Beach Station, Parrys, Koyambedu and Airport, it may have a good response after opening,” said officials.

Reacting to the increase in patronage, public health experts and officials say it's a sign that normalcy is returning in post lockdown times.

“Perhaps, people feel the Metro is safer during COVID times than other modes of transport, which may be overcrowded,” health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said, reacting to the increase in patronage.

“People are now not fearing to travel on public transport and the rise in patronage indicates that normalcy is returning to the city,” said former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy.