STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Denied cake, gang beats bakery staff, sets shop’s entrance afire

As many as 16 people who were allegedly gambling in the Periamet area were arrested on the eve of the New Year. 

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fear gripped the Irumbuliyur area in Selaiyur on New Year’s Eve, when a four-member gang assaulted two staff of a bakery in full public view. Police sources said the assault took place after the staff refused to sell the accused cakes after 10 pm, the deadline given by the police to shut shops.

Around 6.30 am on Friday, three persons, purportedly belonging to the same gang, returned and set the entrance to the shop on fire. CCTV footage that captured both episodes has been widely circulated on social media.

The police said that based on a complaint, a case was registered and four persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. All of them were under the influence of alcohol, the police said.
Sixteen arrested for gambling

As many as 16 people who were allegedly gambling in the Periamet area were arrested on the eve of the New Year. The police said they were found in a private accommodation during an inspection. The arrested persons include Rahman (29) of Pattalam, and Wasim Mulla Sharif (42) of Perambur. The police said `38,890 in cash and packs of playing cards were seized from the spot. An investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp