Denied cake, gang beats bakery staff, sets shop’s entrance afire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fear gripped the Irumbuliyur area in Selaiyur on New Year’s Eve, when a four-member gang assaulted two staff of a bakery in full public view. Police sources said the assault took place after the staff refused to sell the accused cakes after 10 pm, the deadline given by the police to shut shops.

Around 6.30 am on Friday, three persons, purportedly belonging to the same gang, returned and set the entrance to the shop on fire. CCTV footage that captured both episodes has been widely circulated on social media.

The police said that based on a complaint, a case was registered and four persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. All of them were under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

Sixteen arrested for gambling

As many as 16 people who were allegedly gambling in the Periamet area were arrested on the eve of the New Year. The police said they were found in a private accommodation during an inspection. The arrested persons include Rahman (29) of Pattalam, and Wasim Mulla Sharif (42) of Perambur. The police said `38,890 in cash and packs of playing cards were seized from the spot. An investigation is on.