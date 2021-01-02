Gala night at Hilton

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Year’s Gala at Hilton Chennai was all about bespoke dining in a safe and elegant setting. With food taking centre stage, the New Year Gala dinner was an elaborate affair with over 100 dishes from across the globe featuring 15 cuisines.

Guests were treated to an unlimited premium dinner with 15 courses ranging from soups, starters, Mezze platter, appetizers, Chacuterie and cheeses, sushi and sashimi, roast carving stations, live counters, Asian, European and Indian main courses apart from an array of desserts. The gala dinner also had an unlimited premium beverage bar.

The bar menu was planned to complement the buffet. Hilton’s globally acclaimed Hilton Cleanstay program ensured that the hotel premise was safe for all. This was reflective in the mindful presentations, seating, buffet arrangements and service styles by team members.