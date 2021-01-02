MTC resumes direct buses from Avadi to Tambaram via Guindy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after terminating direct bus services between Tambaram and Avadi via Guindy, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) recently resumed the services.

Route number 70, which connected western parts of the Chennai suburban region and southwestern parts, was terminated and converted into two services Avadi-CMBT (70A) and CMBT-Tambaram (70C) two years ago. However, a year later, direct services from Avadi to Tambaram (No 202) were introduced via Pattabiram, Pettai and Chembarambakkam.

“The ‘70’ bus service between Avadi and Tambaram has been resumed to cater to college students. The bus will run via CMBT, Ashok Pillar and Guindy,” said an MTC official.

Similarly, 47J, which was operated from Adyar to JJ East, will be terminated at JJ West, sources added.