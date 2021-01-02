Two detained for giving fake documents to receive loans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were detained under the Goondas Act for allegedly taking car loans from banks to the tune of Rs 3.86 crore by submitting fake documents. The detained persons are Mohammad Musamil (35) and Ayyadurai (32), both residents of Neelankarai.The Commissioner of Police issued the order based on a recommendation from the bank fraud prevention wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating various cases pending against the duo.