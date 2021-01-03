Customs foil bid to smuggle gold, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs has arrested one person and seized 937 g of gold worth Rs 48.27 lakh at the Chennai Airport. Working on a tip off, Mohamed Hashan Malique (28), of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight, was intercepted at the exit.

He was searched and three bundles of gold weighing 880 g were recovered from his rectum. On extraction, they yielded one gold ingot of 772 g worth Rs 39.83 lakh. The gold was seized and the passenger arrested, according to a release.

In a separate case, one Mohamed Asarudeen, 31, of Nagapattinam, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India Flight was intercepted. On searching him, a pouch containing gold in paste form weighing 82 g was recovered from his underwear. On extraction, it yielded 72 g of gold. One cut bit weighing 57 g and two gold plates weighing 36 g were also found concealed in his hand baggage. About 165 g of gold was recovered.