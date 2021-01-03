STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Hotels to follow SOPs or face action’

Health Secretary warns that violation of protocol could lead to another wave of Covid-19

Published: 03rd January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

As the city’s hotels, malls and other establishmentsdealing with the public open up, we check out what they have to offer in the covid-19 times.

Representational Image

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has said that all hotels must adhere to standard operating procedures. If they are not followed, the State might witness another wave of Covid-19 like Europe, US or other Indian States, he warned.

Expressing concern that many hotels are not following the norms, he said, “All public health and local bodies must ensure there is monitoring of places where people gather and eat. Notices and action under the Public Health and Epidemic Act should be taken and published for compliance.”

This comes against the backdrop of 85 people testing positive at ITC Grand Chola hotel in Guindy between December 15 and January 1. Among these cases, 29 tested positive during the new year alone.
But health officials said fever camps have been conducted there and all employees and guests were told to get tested. Though patients are stable and have been isolated, star hotels were not complying with the Covid-19 protocol. 

S Dhivyadarshini, Joint Commissioner of Health, Chennai Corporation, told Express 85 people tested positive at the hotel of the 609 tests conducted since December 15. Officials said a chef was the first to test positive on December 15. Subsequently, 13 of his primary contacts were traced and two of them tested positive. Since then, the daily cases at the hotel were in single digits till December 20, when it touched 10. The number of cases rose to double digits again on December 31 when 16 persons tested positive, and on January 1 when 13 tested positive. 

As many as 33 of the 110 employees, including hotel sales managers and engineers, tested positive.  The hotel, in a statement, said the health and safety of their guests and associations is of paramount importance and all safety measures were followed.  “The property has been practising the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by authorities, along with its stringent sanitisation and hygiene protocol,” the statement said. From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed. 

“Every member of the team is trained and sensitised to the prescribed prevention of Covid-19 protocol, in the interest of their safety and that of guests,” the statement said.  While the GCC has classified some staff as asymptomatic and mild, most staff are working from home and have been absent from the property, and so have no contact with other associates and guests. “All events at the property have been conducted in adherence to the norms mandated by the authorities.

Additionally, only 50 per cent capacity of the hall is used to ensure maximum distancing and safety,” the statement added.  The hotel said all associates are regularly tested and monitored. “It is an ongoing process and part of our hygiene protocol. Extreme care and diligence continue to be followed at all touch points,” the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp