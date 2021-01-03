Man arrested for swindling Rs 45 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police have arrested an absconding man from Thiruvananthapuram, who allegedly swindled Rs 45 crore by promising to get funds of Rs 5,000 crore to expand a private hospital.

The accused, D Ashwin Rao (54), of Bengaluru, who had been absconding ever since the arrest of his co-accused P L Jeyaraj, of Anna Nagar, was traced to his hideout in Bengaluru and arrested on Friday.

The police said the duo approached one Kurian Paulos of Mavelikkara a year ago after they heard he was looking for funds to expand his Central Travancore Specialist Hospital in Kerala. They promised to get Rs 5,000 crore from abroad, and received Rs 45 crore as commission.

However, they did not fulfil their promise. The CCB police registered a case based on Kurian Paulos’ daughter’s complaint, and arrested Jeyaraj first.