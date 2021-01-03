STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Preaching & teaching, the Jain way of living

We have been advised to drink only boiled water, eat vegetarian food and not include vegetables that grow under the soil, in our diet.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thirteen Jain monks are currently staying in Mylapore in Chennai | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several hundred years ago, Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, said that Jain monks should cover the mouth with a mask so that the hot air that comes from our mouth will not kill the germs in the air. Social distancing has always been practised where male and female monks are not allowed to come close to each other. We have been advised to drink only boiled water, eat vegetarian food and not include vegetables that grow under the soil, in our diet.

Little did we know that this would become the way of living in today’s post-pandemic world for everyone,” explains Param Pujya (P Pu) Samitiji, a Jain monk. Samitiji is one among the 13 other monks, who have been residing in Chennai for the past nine months. Under the guidance of the three senior-most monks — P Pu Navkar Aradhikan Dr Pratibhaji MS, P Pu Prafullaji MS and P Pu Siddhisudhaji MS — they have been teaching Jain philosophies and giving discourses to the Jain community in the city on the virtual space, all through the lockdown.

“Jalna, in Maharashtra, is the holy place of our guru Param Pujya Ganeshlalji Maharaj Saheb. Last December, we travelled on foot from there to Nanded and then to Hyderabad. We reached Chennai just before the lockdown. Every Chaturmas, a holy period of four months, this year from July to November, we reside in one city. The rest of the eight months we travel on foot to the place where we decide to have our next Chaturmas,” explains P Pu Garimaji. The monks are currently residing at Shree Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh, Mylapore.

A world of their own
Devout Jains take five main vows — ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), asteya (not stealing), brahmacharya (sexual continence), and aparigraha (non-possessiveness). When a householder decides to become a monk or nun, after due preparation, he or she completes the ritual of renunciation or initiation — diksha. The two main Jain sects of Digambaras and Svetambaras follow somewhat different diksha ceremonies, as the requirement to become monks are different.

“We are Svetambaras and we wear plain white dress and do not worship idols. In all sects, the initiation of new monks is celebrated by all of the fourfold community. Monastic equipment, such as the broom and mouth-cloth, are considered as the minimum to live a religious life. The broom (ogha) is used to sweep the floor before sitting down so that we don’t harm any insects.

We are compassionate towards every creature,” shares Samitiji. There are more than 16,000 Jain ascetics in India. “As we travel and preach in the local languages, people get to know about our ideologies. After seeking permission from their parents, they renounce the worldly pleasure and come to us. It’s a choice of life and anybody from any religion, caste or creed can become a monk.

Currently, we have four Jains who have taken the vow of renunciation but are yet to become a monk. Pratibhaji, our seniormost member, monitors their progress to see if they are firm on their beliefs on giving up worldly possessions,” says Garimaji, who’s one of the youngest monks in the group.

Pray and teach
The monks wake up at 4 am. They ask for forgiveness in the early morning prayers. After which, they pray along with bhaktas who come to meet them. Following breakfast, they give discourses and set out to take alms from the neighbourhood. In the noon, they perform their sadhana and meditation. They chant universal mantras in the evening and then end their day with a prayer. “We are not supposed to eat after sunset. The next morning, 48 minutes after sunrise we have our breakfast.

There weren’t many challenges during the lockdown. People from Chennai were helpful. When we couldn’t go out to seek alms, a few bhaktas gave us food. We couldn’t preach much so we were engrossed in meditation and selfimprovement,”shares Garimaji.While a few from the 13 monks plan to stay in Chennai for another year, a few others will walk to Hyderabad. The monks in Chennai will be moving across the city and spreading messages about Jainism.

They also plan to host classes for children on meditation, life skills, slokas and memory techniques. “Pratibhaji has two Guinness records to her name — one for writing the longest poem as a tribute to her guru and another for conducting the longest singing programme for 27 hours under her guidance. She plans to open an old-age home in Badnapur, Aurangabad, for elderly saints who cannot walk, an orphanage, hospital and revive the gurukul concept for kids. We are separated from our birth family, but we regard the whole world as our family,” says Samitiji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp