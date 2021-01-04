Back on track: Suburban train services in Chennai resume at 95 per cent of pre-pandemic level

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 160 additional train services would be introduced in Chennai suburban rail routes from Monday. With this, the total number of train services would stand at 660, which is 95 per cent of the pre-Covid level.

With the suburban train services resumed up to Arakkonam and Tiruttani, passengers demanded to reintroduce MEMU and passenger services in Arakkonam-Katpadi sections.

Official sources said ticket counters in all the stations are thrown open and the public will not be allowed during peak hours from 7 to 9.30 am and from 4.30 to 7 pm.

“No decision has been taken on the issuance of unreserved tickets in Arakkonam-Katpadi section. Only then, passenger trains will be resumed,” said a railway official.