Chennai: Jumbo bio bubble in place ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight teams, 160 players, 40 support staff, match officials and anti-corruption officers. This is Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) guest list for the next 16 days, which will see them play host to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, the country’s only domestic T20 meet.

On Saturday, 38 teams reached their respective venues to kick-start India’s domestic season, which will be held simultaneously across six cities — Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru, Vadodara and Mumbai — from January 10 to 19. This will be followed by the knockouts in Ahmedabad.

Chennai, which hosts the Plate Division teams, was chosen as a venue by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanks to the low Covid-19 numbers. It also scored highly in its ability to conduct hassle-free tournaments.

In Chennai, the eight sides — Chandigarh, Nagaland, Bihar, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh — are stationed at three different hotels — Crowne Plaza, Novotel and Leela Palace — with a strict bio-secure bubble in place on the floors where they are staying.

Soon after they landed, the entire contingent was subject to Covid-19 screening. They have another one lined-up on Monday, followed by a third on Wednesday.

If all three results return negative, they will be allowed to train from Friday. Players will be quarantined till Thursday.

“All eight teams are in quarantine. They will have no contact with the outside world. They are being monitored 24x7 by a BCCI team. Each individual who is subjected to a Covid test will have his result sent to his mobile phone. Throughout the stay, they are not to enter each others’ rooms,” a BCCI official told TNIE.

Apart from the three hotels, the four venues — Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, TI Cycles, Guru Nanak College Ground and SSN College Ground — will come under the bio-secure bubble. As dictated by the BCCI, a team of medical experts will be available at each of the hotels.

“Each hotel has a doctor and two assistants to help with Covid tests. With the BCCI having a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals to create a bio-secure bubble, they are handling the medical side of things with strict measures in place,” the official added.

With another city hotel turning into a Covid cluster, the officials are extra cautious.

In Chennai for instance, the teams will be given a schedule to use the gym as the hotels are open to the public. They will, however, not be allowed to use any other common areas.