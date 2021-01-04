STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Jumbo bio bubble in place ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

On Saturday, 38 teams reached their respective venues to kick-start India’s domestic season, which will be held simultaneously across six cities.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight teams, 160 players, 40 support staff, match officials and anti-corruption officers. This is Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) guest list for the next 16 days, which will see them play host to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, the country’s only domestic T20 meet.

On Saturday, 38 teams reached their respective venues to kick-start India’s domestic season, which will be held simultaneously across six cities — Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru, Vadodara and Mumbai — from January 10 to 19. This will be followed by the knockouts in Ahmedabad. 

Chennai, which hosts the Plate Division teams, was chosen as a venue by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanks to the low Covid-19 numbers. It also scored highly in its ability to conduct hassle-free tournaments.

In Chennai, the eight sides — Chandigarh, Nagaland, Bihar, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh — are stationed at three different hotels — Crowne Plaza, Novotel and Leela Palace — with a strict bio-secure bubble in place on the floors where they are staying. 

Soon after they landed, the entire contingent was subject to Covid-19 screening. They have another one lined-up on Monday, followed by a third on Wednesday.

If all three results return negative, they will be allowed to train from Friday. Players will be quarantined till Thursday.  

“All eight teams are in quarantine. They will have no contact with the outside world. They are being monitored 24x7 by a BCCI team. Each individual who is subjected to a Covid test will have his result sent to his mobile phone. Throughout the stay, they are not to enter each others’ rooms,” a BCCI official told TNIE.

Apart from the three hotels, the four venues — Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, TI Cycles, Guru Nanak College Ground and SSN College Ground — will come under the bio-secure bubble. As dictated by the BCCI, a team of medical experts will be available at each of the hotels.

“Each hotel has a doctor and two assistants to help with Covid tests. With the BCCI having a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals to create a bio-secure bubble, they are handling the medical side of things with strict measures in place,” the official added.

With another city hotel turning into a Covid cluster, the officials are extra cautious.

In Chennai for instance, the teams will be given a schedule to use the gym as the hotels are open to the public. They will, however, not be allowed to use any other common areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s Guru Nanak College Ground Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground SSN College Ground
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp