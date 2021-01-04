Chennai man arrested for allegedly throwing phone at wife, blinding her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chitra (29), a resident of Virugambakkam, lost eyesight in her left eye after her husband allegedly threw a mobile phone at her face. Based on Chitra’s complaint, the Vadapalani All-Women Police arrested Lokeswaran (29), her husband.

The police said that the man was allegedly harassing Chitra demanding dowry. On December 25, the day of incident, Lokeswaran was drunk. In a quarrel with his wife, he threw a mobile phone at her.

Chitra sustained severe injury on the left eye. Despite treatment, she lost her eyesight, the police said. During the investigation, the police said that Chitra was allegedly assaulted as she questioned Lokeswaran regarding an extra-marital affair.