By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A final-year student from the Madras Medical College has won a State-level quiz competition on ‘Awareness on AIDS/HIV, sexually transmitted infections, voluntary blood donation and COVID-19’.

The quiz was conducted by Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society. RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan said that the girl, M Pavithra competed with 9,000 students across the State from various colleges and won the first prize. She received a certificate from the dean in the presence of other doctors.