NGT’s intervention brings no respite for Chitlapakkam people

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Garbage collection is still poor in Chitlapakkam, though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervened after Express flagged the issue.

Residents say it is collected only twice a week. Citing an Express article published on September 24, the tribunal ordered for a report on Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As per the Panchayat’s report, the Chitlapakkam town panchayat consists of 18 wards with 11,220 households and 247 commercial establishments.

The population is 45,000, and average waste generation is 11 metric tonnes of solid waste per day.

However, residents said the report is faulty.

“The population is way more than 45,000. Even if it is 45,000, the average waste generated per day for as many people looks very low,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of the area.

The report also said the prevalence of door-to-door collection is 80 per cent and efforts will be taken to make it 100 per cent by January. But residents say garbage is not being collected at all.

“We last saw conservancy workers three days ago, and that too after repeated phone calls,” said R Shankar, a resident.

The court directed the Town Panchayat Pollution Control Board and the town panchayat to submit an independent action plan and action-taken report by December 24.

Though the report could not be accessed as the case is yet to come up for hearing, residents say even the primary complaint of irregular garbage collection has not been addressed.

They say the post of sanitary inspector - to oversee garbage collection - has been vacant for decades, and no effort has been taken to fill it.

When contacted, an official from Chitlapakkam said garbage was not collected regularly due to the rains and the problem would be resolved.