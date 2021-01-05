Chennai crime file

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two groups of youngsters clashed with each other while playing cricket at a playground in Thirumullaivaasal Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal on Saturday.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:38 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Seven booked for assault during cricket match
Chennai: Two groups of youngsters clashed with each other while playing cricket at a playground in Thirumullaivaasal Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal on Saturday. It all started when Manoj Raj, the son of a head constable, who was playing with his friends, got hit by a ball from another group of players. An argument broke out between Raj and the players, and he assaulted them. They then hit him back, injuring him on the head, the police said. Based on complaints  police registered cases against seven persons. Raj, his friends Suresh and Krishnamoorthy, and four others - Azar, Sam Raj, Ishaan, and Jerry - of the rival party were booked on charges of assault. While six of them were remanded and released on ‘own bail’ on Monday, Raj is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said.  

Man escapes from police station 
Chennai: A 21-year-old, who was summoned by police for an inquiry in connection with a cheating case, allegedly refused to cooperate and escaped from the police station on Sunday. Police are looking for the man, Johnson Raja, a resident of Medavakkam near Tambaram. Raja was summoned to the Peerkankaranai police station, based on a complaint filed by the father of a teenage girl. A year ago, Raja and the girl, a resident of the locality, met on social media and got into a relationship, police added. Raja allegedly took a 10-sovereign gold chain from her and failed to return it.  During the inquiry, Raja refused to cooperate and left the police station, sources said, adding that Raja has been absconding since then.   

Man posing as cop steals money, held
Chennai: A 29-year-old who allegedly posed as a policeman and snatched cash from a truck driver at Koyambedu was arrested on Monday. “Driver S Madhavan (35), from Nagapattinam, had parked his truck near Rohini Theatre and was walking down the road for dinner on Sunday when a man stopped him and asked him to move the vehicle,” said a police officer. When Madhavan questioned the man in civil clothes, he was told the latter was a policeman and would fine Madhavan `1,000 for parking on the roadside. However, as Madhavan was suspicious and refused to pay up, the accused hit him in the abdomen and fled with `500 he took from Madhavan’s pocket, the police said.

