‘Covid rate sub 3% among Leela hotel staff’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the total 6,416 hotel employees tested for Covid 19 after clusters emerged at ITC Grand Chola and Hotel Leela Palace, 125 staff have tested positive, said Corporation data. Of the 125, as many as 114 staff belonged to star-category hotels. The results for 491 samples were awaited, according to a release by the city corporation. A total of 2226 staff were tested from star category hotels and 4190 from others.”All hotels and resorts are adopting the saturation approach (where everyone is tested for Covid 19).

There is less than 3% positivity and things are very much under control,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Monday. After ITC Grand Chola, Hotel Leela Palace, MRC Nagar has become a Covid-19 hotspot with 20 employees of the hotel testing positive for the infection.

Confirming the numbers, a Chennai Corporation official said, “Total 326 samples were tested, out of it 20 samples came as positive. The events for one week are also suspended at the hotel and disinfection works have been carried out.”

Covid-19 number watch

Statewide virus stats

Fresh cases: 838

Deaths: 10

Tally: 8,21,550

Toll: 12,166

Active cases: 7,970

Cases in the city and its neighbouring districts

Chennai: 229

Chengalpattu: 43

Kancheepuram: 27

Tiruvallur: 41