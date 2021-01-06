Amit Shah cancels Chennai visit on Pongal, BJP President Nadda to come instead

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was scheduled to visit Chennai on Pongal (January 14) to take part in the Thuglak anniversary function has cancelled his visit. Sources said BJP national president JP Nadda will be taking part in the function instead of Shah.

Nadda was scheduled to visit Chennai on December 30 and 31 but he could not do so after he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-December.

Now, Nadda's visit to Chennai assumes significance as it will take place in the backdrop of confusion over the Chief Minister candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance. BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu have been reiterating that only the national leadership would announce that.

Though AIADMK top leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had declared continuation of their party's alliance with the BJP on November 21 in the presence of Shah, the BJP leadership is yet to respond to that. So, during the visit of Nadda, all these issues are likely to be clarified.