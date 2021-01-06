Cyber cell helps man get back money

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man who lost Rs 44,500 to online fraudsters has got his money back after he swiftly filed a complaint with the police.

Thangaraj, from Choolaimedu, was cheated on December 8, when he received a call from an unidentified person who claimed Thangaraj’s credit card had expired, the Triplicane cybercrime police said.

The caller allegedly promised a new card, and sought details of the one Thangaraj had. Unsuspectingly, Thangaraj followed the caller’s instructions and shared an OTP he received. He then received a notification that `44,500 had been spent from his credit card.

The victim filed a complaint, based on which Triplicane cyber cell team contacted the banker to suspend transaction. The police said the amount was credited to Thangaraj’s account.