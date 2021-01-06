STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Deep brain stimulation: The brain pacemaker

The common motor problems are rest tremor (although this is not present in all patients), bradykinesia (slowing of movements that makes daily tasks difficult) and muscle rigidity.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By DR VIKASH AGARWAL
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a degenerative disease of the nervous system, affecting primarily the brain but also other structures such as the peripheral autonomic nervous system. PD is more common in older people (affecting about 1% of people over the age of 60), but younger individuals can also be affected. It is slightly more common in men than women.

The common motor problems are rest tremor (although this is not present in all patients), bradykinesia (slowing of movements that makes daily tasks difficult) and muscle rigidity. The diagnosis of PD is based on the presence of these motor problems. Bradykinesia is often described by patients as a “weakness” of a hand or leg, but strength-testing reveals no abnormalities. Imbalance (postural instability) with falls occurs only in the later stages of the disease.

Most patients with early-stage PD experience motor symptoms on only one side of the body. It soon spreads to the other side but typically remains asymmetri c throughout the course. Non-motor symptoms also occur frequently. Some examples include fatigue, anxiety, depression, slowness of thinking, difficulty in concentrating, visual hallucinations, pain or paraesthesia, constipation, increase in urine frequency or urgency, postural light headedness, excessive sweating, and sleep disturbances (dream-enacting behaviours with shouting or kicking during sleep, or excessive sleepiness during the day).

In some patients, non-motor symptoms such as hyposmia (reduced ability to smell and to detect odours), REM sleep behaviour, constipation and depression have been found to precede motor symptoms of PD. A lack of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain is the cause of the motor (and possibly some non-motor) problems in PD. However, the underlying reason why people develop PD is still not ful ly understood, hence the term ‘idiopathic PD’.

DBS surgery
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery of the sub-thalamic nucleus (STN) or globus pallidus internus (GPi) has been in clinical use for the treatment of PD since the 1980s. In the latest version of the International Movement Disorder Society, Evidence- Based Medicine (EBM) guidelines for the treatment of PD motor symptoms, DBS of the STN or GPi was designated as “efficacious” (the highest level of efficacy designation) and “clinically useful” for the treatment of both motor fluctuations and dyskinesia. DBS results in an average 50%-70% improvement in motor fluctuations (on-off phenomenon) and levodopa- induced dyskinesia and is superior to best medical therapy in improving quality of life in PD patients. Studies have also demonstrated the effectiveness of DBS in improving L-dopa-responsive signs and symptoms in the long term.

In general, patients undergoing DBS should be under the age of 70 and otherwise medically fit, without major cognitive impairment or severe treatmentrefractory psychiatric disorders. Another important factor is the post-DBS programming which should be done by the neurologist and DBS specialist. If this is done inadequately the results are sub-optimal. Reprogramming such patients properly can give good results as expected preoperatively, provided the patient selection is adequate.

DBS should be done as a teamwork involving movement disorder specialist who is a neurologist, functional neuro surgeon , psychiatrist, neuropsychologist and neuro-critical team who makes sure that the right candidate is considered. Currently, DBS is approved for as early as four years of onset of PD symptoms with motor fluctuations. DBS is a wonderful surgery provided it is done by a right team for the right patient at the right time, giving the maximum benefit and improving the quality of life of the patient.

The writer is a DBS and Parkinson’s Disease specialist, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp